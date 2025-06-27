Jharkhand’s Chatra Tops National Aspirational District Rankings

Chatra district in Jharkhand has secured the top spot in the Delta Rankings under the Government of India’s Aspirational Districts Programme for March 2025. The rankings were released by NITI Aayog in a national review held via video conference on Friday. The district will receive a Rs 10 crore grant as an incentive for its performance.

The Delta Rankings, which track incremental progress across 112 identified districts, measure improvements in key development indicators. Chatra’s position was attributed to its gains in sectors including health and nutrition, education, agriculture, financial inclusion, and basic infrastructure.

Advertisement

Officials at the NITI Aayog noted consistent field-level interventions, inter-departmental coordination, and effective use of central and state schemes as factors behind the district’s advancement. Real-time monitoring mechanisms and decentralised implementation approaches were highlighted as part of the district’s working model.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Kirtishree commended the collective efforts of field officers, public institutions, and the district’s residents. She said the award is a recognition of “shared commitment” and added that planning for the use of the Rs 10 crore award will be done through participatory consultations.

The administration credited health outreach drives, anganwadi tracking systems, digital learning initiatives, SHG mobilisation, and infrastructure upgrades for the performance. Efforts were supported by gram panchayat-level monitoring and active involvement of community-based institutions.

This is the first time a district from Jharkhand has ranked first nationally under the Aspirational District Programme. Launched by NITI Aayog in 2018, the initiative focuses on the rapid transformation of districts with historically weak human development indicators.

Chatra has shown a steady improvement trajectory since 2018, according to state records. District officials have noted that regular progress reviews, evidence-based planning, and innovation at the last mile contributed to the cumulative gains.

The programme is jointly driven by the Centre and the State, with convergence across schemes such as Poshan Abhiyaan, Samagra Shiksha, PM-KISAN, PMAY-G, and Swachh Bharat. The state government’s supportive role in ensuring implementation was also acknowledged.

District officials stated that priority areas for future investment will include school infrastructure, rural healthcare, and water access. The administration aims to sustain the district’s performance while addressing gaps revealed during ground audits.