With the Jharkhand election results on Monday showing the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance heading towards victory, the Congress said that the people have rejected the outgoing BJP’s narrative and voted over the local issues and inflation.

Pranav Jha, Congress Secretary told IANS, “The people have rejected the national narrative built by the BJP in the state over the issues of Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and voted for the local issues.”

He said that the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will work for the welfare of the people in the state for the next five years. The people of the state voted for the local issues over the inflation and the employment for the youths.

The Congress, JMM and RJD alliance which is currently leading on 42 seats contested on 31, 43 and seven seats respectively.

BJP is currently leading on 30 seats while its former ally which contested separately this time is leading on three seats.

Jharkhand went on polls for 81 seats in five phases which started on November 30 and ended on December 20.