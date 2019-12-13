With spate in incidents of rape and violence against women and children being reported almost every day, this one comes from Jharkhand. Two minor girls were allegedly sexually and physically abused in Chatra district, with one of them succumbing to her injuries and the condition of the other being serious, police said on Friday.

One person has been arrested over the incident, a police officer said.

The incident occurred when two girls, both aged 10, and an eight-year-old boy had gone to Kirigada forest under Piparwar police station limits on Wednesday to collect firewood, he said.

However, when the three children did not return till late afternoon, family members and villagers reported the matter to the police, who launched a search for them.

The eight-year-old boy was found severely injured due to physical assault and was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, the officer said.

The boy told investigators that the accused had beaten the three children and abducted the two girls deeper into the forest, he said.

Upon further search, police found the two girls on Thursday and admitted them to a primary healthcare centre, where one of them was declared dead and the other referred to RIMS, the officer said.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of sexual abuse and murder,” he said, adding that an FIR has been lodged in this connection and police is questioning some other suspects in the case.