Jharkhand, Spain advance strategic partnership in trade, innovation and culture

In a decisive push towards deepening international economic and institutional engagement, senior officials of the Government of Jharkhand and the Embassy of Spain held a high-level meeting in the national capital on Monday.

The meeting, convened at Jharkhand Bhawan, was led by Arava Raj Kamal, Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Jharkhand, and Lucia Paternina, Chief Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Spanish Embassy.

The deliberations follow closely on the heels of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s recent official visit to Spain, and are widely seen as a step towards translating strategic intentions into structured, enduring partnerships.

At the heart of the dialogue lay a mutual recognition of converging interests in industrial investment, clean energy, mining technology, tourism, and exhibition infrastructure.

The Government of Jharkhand proposed the early finalisation of a Memorandum of Understanding to formalise the engagement, along with the establishment of a Spain–Jharkhand Coordination Cell to provide an institutional anchor for long-term cooperation.

Both sides also exchanged views on opportunities for joint promotion at global trade and investment platforms, with a focus on co-branding at upcoming international summits and expositions.

The Spanish side, on its part, expressed keen interest in mounting a business and cultural delegation to Ranchi later this year, a move that is expected to inject further momentum into the evolving partnership.

In a parallel track, the dialogue touched upon potential collaboration between academic and governmental institutions in the domains of capacity building, skill development and cultural exchange. These initiatives, officials indicated, would serve to deepen people-to-people linkages and add social depth to the economic engagement.

The meeting concluded with both delegations affirming their commitment to fast-tracking institutional frameworks that would support innovation, enterprise, and bilateral goodwill.