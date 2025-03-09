Jharkhand shaken by NTPC officer’s murder: organised crime again under scrutiny

The murder of NTPC Deputy General Manager Kumar Gaurav in Hazaribag has raised serious concerns about law and order in Jharkhand. The incident has not only created fear among NTPC employees but has also intensified concerns about the growing influence of organised crime in the state’s coal industry.

Following Gaurav’s murder, coal dispatch operations at NTPC’s Hazaribag project have come to a complete halt. Mine workers are refusing to return to their workplaces, demanding improved security. This situation is expected to directly impact the state’s power production and coal-based economic activities.

The organised crime in Jharkhand has now emerged as a challenge comparable to the state’s long-standing Naxalite insurgency. BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo blamed the state government’s failure for the incident, claiming that criminal networks are no longer confined to Jharkhand but are now linked to international mafia groups targeting the state’s coal industry.

He stated that in recent months, crimes have significantly increased in six to seven districts involved in coal production and transportation. These areas have become hubs for organized crime. Groups such as Aman Sahu, TPC, and JPC are reportedly active in these regions, notorious for extorting levies from coal traders and officials.

The murder has added to a string of alarming incidents. In 2019, Triveni Sainik Company’s GM Gopal Singh was killed; in 2024, L&T official Satyendra Singh was murdered in Keradari; and in May 2024, Ritwik Company coordinator Sharad Kumar was also killed — all stark reminders of the escalating violence linked to organized crime.

Shah Deo further criticised the state government, pointing out that Jharkhand’s prisons are still equipped with outdated 2G jammers, while criminals are now exploiting 4G and internet calling to run their operations from inside the jails. He claimed that criminals have grown so emboldened that they openly claim responsibility for crimes on social media while issuing threats for future attacks.

The murder has triggered a political storm, with the Opposition BJP blaming the incident on the deteriorating law-and-order situation under Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government. Shah Deo noted that during the first month of the ‘Abua Sarkar’, Jharkhand Police’s official website recorded 5,207 cognisable offenses, reflecting the growing boldness of criminals in the state.

The Congress party, however, rejected the BJP’s claims. Party spokesperson Rakesh Sinha asserted that the state government was actively working to control crime. He added that additional police forces have been deployed in coal regions, and stringent action is being taken against criminal elements.

Following Kumar Gaurav’s murder, coal dispatch operations in the Barkagaon area of Hazaribagh have remained suspended. Kamal Ram Rajak, president of the NTPC Employees Union, stated that workers would not return unless their security was ensured. The employees have demanded compensation for the deceased’s family, a government job for Gaurav’s wife, and insurance coverage worth ₹50 crore for all NTPC employees. The suspension of coal dispatches is expected to impact the state’s energy supply, potentially causing significant economic disruption in Jharkhand.

After the incident, IG S Michael Raj of the Bokaro range held a high-level meeting in Hazaribag, assuring that the police are investigating the case from every possible angle and that the culprits will be apprehended soon. However, with no arrests made after the murder, frustration is mounting among NTPC employees and local residents. Local traders have questioned why there is no police checkpoint between Fateh and Hazaribagh, despite the area becoming a hotspot for criminal activities.

The murder of the NTPC DGM is not merely the killing of an individual but a stark warning about the growing influence of organized crime in Jharkhand. If the state government fails to take decisive steps to strengthen security measures, the coal industry and the state’s economy may face severe consequences. Organised crime now poses a challenge as grave as Naxalism, making swift and decisive action by the government unavoidable.