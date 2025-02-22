Jharkhand Sahitya Puraskar 2025 Successfully Concluded

The inaugural Jharkhand Sahitya Puraskar, 2025, a landmark celebration of the state’s literary heritage, concluded successfully under the auspices of the Akhil Jharkhand Sahitya Academy.

This historic event honoured distinguished writers for their remarkable contributions to preserving and enriching Jharkhand’s diverse linguistic and literary traditions.

Spearheaded by Suryya Singh Besra, the Academy’s founder, the event was meticulously organized with the dedicated efforts of Vice President Prof. Birbal Mahato, Secretary Dr. Savita Keshari, Joint Secretary Dr. Parvati Mundu, Treasurer Dr. Khalik Ahmed, and an esteemed panel of language-based coordinators, including Dr. Dumni Murmu, Dr. Ajit Munda, Dr. Saraswati Gagrai, Dr. Chandra Kishore Kerketta, Dr. Nitai Chandra Mahato, Dr. Dinesh Dinmani, and Dr. Dinbandhu Mahato.

Their collective vision and commitment played a pivotal role in the event’s success.

The prestigious awards were presented to literary stalwarts across various linguistic domains: Shiv Shankar Mahali, Dr. Roj Kerketta (Nagpuri), Dr. Savita Keshari (Nagpuri), Chunda Soren ‘Sipahi’ (Santali), Dr. Hari Oraon (Kudukh), Ratan Kumar Mahato (Kurmali), Mangal Singh Munda (Mundari), Dr. Gajadhar Mahato ‘Prabhakar’ (Khortha), Dobro Budiuli (Ho), Dr. Anil Birendra Kullu (Kharia), and Prof. Parmanand Mahato (Panchpargania).

Their literary contributions have played a crucial role in fostering and safeguarding the cultural and linguistic identity of the region.

Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, Dr. Triveni Nath Sahu, Vice-Chancellor of Jharkhand Open University, graced the event as the chief guest.

The ceremony also saw the presence of prominent personalities from the literary and cultural spheres, including Padma Shri awardee Madhu Mansoori, Anuj Kumar Sinha (former Editor-in-Chief, Prabhat Khabar), Mohammad Naushad (founder of Lok Seva Samiti), Renuka Mardi, Subodh Kumar Dangi, Anil Tana Bhagat, Prem Chand Kisku, and Shiv Kumar Hansda, alongside numerous other dignitaries and enthusiasts of literature and the arts.

The Jharkhand Sahitya Puraskar has set a significant precedent in recognizing and promoting the state’s regional languages, underscoring their critical role in Jharkhand’s literary landscape. This initiative has infused new energy into the literary community, reinforcing a collective commitment to safeguarding and nurturing the state’s rich linguistic and cultural legacy.