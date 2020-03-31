Jharkhand reported its first Coronavirus case, as a young Malaysian woman tested positive for the COVID-19 infection in Ranchi, which is the first such case in the state.

“A Malaysian woman, who is among the 24 persons found staying in a mosque in Ranchi, has been found positive. She is absolutely normal and asymptomatic, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

“There is one confirmed case of coronavirus in the state,” Kulkarni added.

The district administration had on Monday, raided and held 24 people staying in a mosque at Hindpiri in the city. There were 18 foreign nationals and six Indians from different parts of the country. The police got into action following a tip off.

All the 24 people have been sent to quarantine facility at Khelgaon in Ranchi.

According to sources in the Health Department, the patient has been admitted in Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi.

Till now, 274 samples of suspected coronavirus cases have been taken in Jharkhand, out of which 266 are negative one positive. The reports of rest seven are awaited.

The department has set up 557-bed isolation ward for coronavrus patients, including 96 in medical colleges, 200 in Sadar Hospital and another 261 in private hospitals. The state has also prepared 1,469-bed quarantine centres.

So far India has 1117 active Coronavirus cases, with 32 fatalities. 102 people have been discharged after getting cured.

(With inputs from agencies)