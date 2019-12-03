With the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election set to held on December 7, it has been found that 67 per cent of Congress candidates are having criminal cases against them, as per the data compiled and anayzed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The data was released by the Jharkhand Election Watch and ADR by analysing the self-sworn affidavits of all 260 candidates who are contesting the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

According to the data, 26 per cent of the total candidates have criminal cases against them, while 17 per cent have declared serious criminal cases.

It was reported by the ADR that 67 per cent of candidates are from the Congress, 50 per cent from JMM, 42 per cent from AJSU, 40 per cent each from BJP and JVM-P who have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

In the list of serious criminal charges against the candidates, the Congress tops the list with 50 per cent candidates. Further, 36 per cent candidates are from JMM, 25 per cent from BJP and JVM-P each and just 8 per cent from AJSU.

Some of the candidates who are contesting in the second phase of the election are even having serious charges like a crime against women. Four candidates have declared to have cases related to crime against women, among which two have declared cases related to heinous crimes like rape.

Eight candidates have declared to have cases under IPC Section 307, pertaining to attempt to murder. However, four have declared that they have case of murder against them. Three candidates are there who have conceded that they have earlier been convicted of crimes.

Jharkhand is holding a five-phase election and the second phase is scheduled on December 7. The first phase of election concluded on November 30 with 62.87 per cent voter turnout.