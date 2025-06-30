Jharkhand: House of gangster’s brother raided; police seize assets

Acting on court orders, the Bhuli police on Monday carried out a seizure operation at the residence of Ritik Khan, brother of Wasseypur’s most wanted gangster Prince Khan.

The operation took place at Ritik’s residence on Kamar Makhdumi Road, where police listed and seized furniture, electronic appliances, important documents, and other household items.

Bhuli Officer-in-Charge Abhinav Kumar confirmed that the action is linked to a 2019 case. Ritik Khan is wanted in two criminal cases registered under the Arms Act. Despite prior legal notice pasted at his residence, he failed to surrender before the court within the stipulated period.

Following his non-compliance, the court ordered confiscation of his property under Section 82/83 of the CrPC. Today’s raid marks a continued crackdown on associates and kin of known criminals in the region, especially in the notorious Wasseypur area.



Authorities confirmed that further action will follow if Ritik Khan continues to evade arrest.