Jharkhand enforces Rs 1,000 fine on public smoking after Presidential nod to amendment bill

Smoking in public places across Jharkhand will now attract a heftier penalty, with violators facing a fine of Rs 1,000 starting today. The move follows President Droupadi Murmu’s assent to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Jharkhand Amendment Bill, 2021. The Raj Bhavan Secretariat confirmed the development.

The legislation, originally passed by the Jharkhand Assembly nearly four years ago, raises the penalty for public smoking from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000—a fivefold increase. The revised fine is intended to enhance enforcement efforts and foster a healthier public environment by curbing tobacco use in open spaces.

When the bill was tabled in the Assembly, former AJSU MLA Lambodar Mahto had proposed an even stricter amendment, suggesting a Rs 10,000 fine for public smoking. Though that proposal was not adopted, the final bill still signals a significant tightening of tobacco control norms in the state.

During the legislative debate, the then Health Minister highlighted additional punitive measures, including fines for spitting in public and the criminalisation of tobacco sales to individuals under 21 years of age.

It is also worth noting that just a month before the Assembly passed the Bill, the Jharkhand Cabinet had approved a proposal to ban hookah bars across the state.

The Cabinet had clarified that violations of the ban could lead to imprisonment or fines up to Rs 1 lakh.

With presidential approval now secured, Jharkhand joins a growing number of Indian states ramping up tobacco control initiatives through stiffer penalties and tighter enforcement. The health department is expected to issue detailed implementation guidelines in the coming days.