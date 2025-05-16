Jharkhand: Dhanbad Administration cracks down on private school malpractices

In a decisive move to curb commercialization and ensure transparency in private school operations, the Dhanbad district administration has issued strict directives prohibiting schools from forcing parents to buy books, uniforms, shoes, or school bags from specific vendors.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Madhavi Mishra, while presiding over a meeting of the District Fee Regulation Committee on Friday, made it clear that such monopolistic practices will not be tolerated and warned of derecognition if schools fail to comply within 14 days.

“No school can compel parents to purchase study materials from designated outlets or sell books within campus premises. All books must carry verifiable Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs),” Mishra emphasized. She added that schools found selling books without MRP labels or engaging in non-transparent pricing practices would be violating consumer rights and educational norms.

The meeting saw active participation from public representatives, who raised a slew of concerns regarding the unregulated conduct of private schools. Dhanbad MP Dhullu Mahto demanded immediate inspection of school transportation systems, citing that many schools were operating unfit or rejected vehicles. He also called for police verification and character certification of bus and van drivers, as well as school guards.

MLA Raj Sinha drew attention to the non-compliance of BPL (Below Poverty Line) admission quotas by some institutions, the artificial inflation of textbook prices by select printers, and the excessive weight of school bags. He described these practices as both exploitative and stressful for students and families.

In response, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the education department to conduct surprise inspections of school bags, verify the fitness of school vehicles, and initiate thorough background checks of transport and security staff employed by schools.

Mishra also urged parents to compare book prices online and report anomalies to the authorities, asserting that genuine errors would be given a chance to be corrected, but deliberate violations would attract stringent action, including revocation of school recognition.

The meeting, attended by senior officials including District Transport Officer Divakar C. Dwivedi, District Education Officer Abhishek Jha, District Superintendent of Education Ayush Kumar, and principals of leading schools such as Rajkamal Saraswati Vidya Mandir and Delhi Public School, reflected a united resolve to rein in arbitrary school practices.

These directives come at a time of growing nationwide concern over the privatization of school education and its impact on affordability, accessibility, and student well-being. Across India, state governments and educational boards have been issuing similar advisories, but enforcement has often remained lax. Dhanbad’s initiative sets a proactive precedent.

Deputy Commissioner Mishra concluded by stating that getting children into quality schools is already a significant challenge for most families, and the administration will not allow private institutions to exploit this vulnerability. With schools given two weeks to comply and enforcement mechanisms in place, the district appears set for a course correction in school governance—one that puts parents and students first.