A legacy revisited: BJP hosts grand commemoration on Ahilyabai Holkar’s tercentenary

The 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar became the focal point of a commemorative seminar organised by the BJP Ranchi Metropolitan unit. Combining ideological assertion with cultural homage, the event drew senior party leaders, scholars, and local workers to reflect on the enduring legacy of one of India’s most remarkable female rulers.

BJP National Co-Organisation Secretary Shiv Prakash, addressing the gathering virtually, described Ahilyabai not as a monarch in the conventional sense, but as a dharmic ruler guided by devotion and justice. Her decision to punish her own son to uphold the law was cited as an act of extraordinary moral fortitude. “She governed not from a throne, but from the feet of Lord Shiva,” he remarked, casting her reign as an emblem of righteous governance.

Leader of Opposition and State BJP President Babulal Marandi hailed Ahilyabai as a civilisational symbol of nari shakti — a philosopher-queen who rebuilt temples, empowered women, and embodied India’s spiritual resilience. Union Minister Sanjay Seth underscored her relevance today, noting that her legacy resonates in the rising presence of women across diverse sectors — from the armed forces to diplomacy.

State BJP Working President Dr Ravindra Kumar Rai emphasised that commemorating Ahilyabai is not an act of nostalgia but a retrieval of buried heritage. “She represents the India colonial textbooks omitted — ethical, efficient, and rooted in Sanatan values.” Former Union Minister Arjun Munda added that India’s path to global leadership lies not only in technology or commerce, but in civilisational confidence, with Ahilyabai’s governance offering a model for the future.

Presided over by Metropolitan BJP President Varun Sahu and conducted by State Vice-President Vikas Preetam, the event witnessed the participation of party MLAs, senior leaders, women’s groups, and cultural organisations. The programme, in its tone and tenor, sought not merely to honour a ruler, but to reinforce history as a force of ideological continuity.

In invoking Ahilyabai Holkar, the party offered more than reverence — it laid down a civilisational claim, not as nostalgia, but as a blueprint.