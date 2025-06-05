BJP trying to shield private schools by secretly pushing bill through ordinance: Atishi

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Thursday, alleged that the BJP-led government is trying to shield private schools by bringing an ordinance on regulation of school fees, saying it rejects this route, which bypasses the legislative process and public consultation, and demanded a special session of the assembly.

Addressing a press conference, the AAP leader said, “This may be the first time in Delhi’s history that such a significant law or policy is being brought without any public feedback. Hiding the draft of a law like this only shows one thing: something is seriously sketchy with it. This bill isn’t meant to reduce school fees or to regulate private schools. It’s being brought in to protect private schools.”

She demanded that the government immediately convene a special session of the Assembly and present the law regulating private school fees.

“The Rules and Procedures of the Delhi Assembly, much like Parliament, allow for the formation of a Select Committee which would examine the bill and consult various stakeholders. Our demand is clear—there should be a special session, the bill must be tabled, and it should be sent to a Select Committee that collects feedback from all stakeholders. Only after this process, should the law to regulate private school fees be passed by the Delhi Assembly,” she added.