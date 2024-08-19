Jharkhand: Devotees throng Baba Baidhyanath Dham in Deoghar on last Monday of ‘Sawan’

The last Monday of the holy month of Sawan witnessed a large number of devotees thronging Baba Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand’s Baba Baidyanath Dham to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

Bearing pooja thalis with various offerings to be offered to Lord Shiva, including milk, honey, sandalwood paste, water and Bel patra, people waited patiently for their turn for making the offerings.

Sawan is considered to be the most auspicious month. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who is worshipped during this month. The devotees observe fast on each Mondays which falls in the Sawan month.

Baba Baidyanath Dham is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. It is considered one of the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. Devotees from various places travelled to this sacred temple of Lord Shiva to offer prayers.

Similarly, a large number of devotees gathered outside Gujarat’s Somnath Temple to offer prayers on the last Monday of Sawan month.

A huge number of devotees thronged the Mahakaleshwar temple situated in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district to offer prayer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of the last ‘Shravan’ Monday.

The devotees queued up since early morning to seek the blessings of Baba Mahakal at the temple and also participated in a special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed here on the occasion.

Today is the last Monday of the Sawan month. It is believed that those who worship Lord Shiva during this month receive abundant blessings.

Sawan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period.

The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during Sawan month.