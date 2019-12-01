A 25-year-old man was convicted by a Jharkhand court for raping a 16-year-old girl two years ago in Ramgarh district of the state.

Accused Ranglal Mahato was convicted under the Protection of Child from Sexual Abuse (POCSO) Act by the Additional District Judge (1), Sanjay Prasad Singh, on Saturday.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on December 7, Additional Public Prosecutor S K Shukla said on Sunday.

The prosecution has examined 11 witnesses.

Mahato had raped the girl when she went to take a bath in a river at Barlanga village on September 28, 2017, according to the FIR lodged by the survivor’s family.