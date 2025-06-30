Jharkhand CM pays tribute to Hul heroes, calls for ‘Hul Ulgulan’ to protect tribal identity

Though unable to visit Bhognadih, the historic site of the Hul uprising, due to the ill health of veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren, fondly known as Dishom Guru ji, the Chief Minister shared his tribute through a symbolic gesture and a message on social media.

“Hul is our strength, Hul is our identity,” Soren stated, emphasizing that Hul Diwas is not just a day of remembrance but a day of renewed commitment. “In the coming days, there will be a Hul Ulgulan to secure a tribal religious code and to preserve our culture, language, and identity.”

The Chief Minister paid homage to the memory of martyrs Sidho-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phulo-Jhano, and thousands of others who laid down their lives fighting against colonial exploitation.

Prominent political leaders present at the occasion included Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi, Tundi MLA Mathura Prasad Mahto, Sarath MLA Uday Pratap Singh alias Chunna Singh, Khijri MLA Rajesh Kacchap, and former MLA K N Tripathi.

Hul Diwas commemorates the Santhal rebellion of 1855, one of the earliest organized tribal revolts against British rule, predating even the 1857 uprising.