Jharkhand CM hands over land allotment papers to hockey stars Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan for residential construction

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren officially handed over the allotment papers for residential plots to renowned hockey players Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan during a ceremony at the Project Building in Ranchi on Wednesday.

The players were each allocated 3,750 square feet of land in the Harmu Residential Colony. However, although the allotment was initially announced years ago, bureaucratic delays caused a delay in the players receiving their plots. Salima received plot number 10B, while Nikki was allotted plot number 10A.

In his address, CM Soren expressed his admiration for the athletes, saying, “Our daughters have brought immense pride to our nation with their incredible performances. The state government is committed to supporting our athletes and will continue to provide every possible assistance for their bright futures.”

Both Salima and Nikki, hailing from Jharkhand, have represented India at the international level as key members of the women’s national hockey team. Their exceptional contributions to the sport have earned them nationwide recognition and admiration.

Salima, from Barki Chhapar village in Simdega district, faced significant financial challenges growing up. Despite these hardships, she managed to construct a small concrete home near her ancestral residence. Her family, however, lacked even a television during the Tokyo Olympics 2023, leaving them unable to watch her compete. In a gesture of support, CM Soren gifted her family a 43-inch smart TV and an inverter.

Nikki, originally from Hesal village in Khunti district, also grew up in a modest household. Her father, a constable, earned a meagre salary, and as a child, Nikki had to use bamboo peels as makeshift hockey sticks because her family could not afford proper equipment. Though Nikki’s family home still lacks a concrete roof, her determination and hard work have propelled her to national and international success.

It is noteworthy that the state government had previously allocated plots in the same colony to cricket icon MS Dhoni and archery champion Deepika Kumari as well.