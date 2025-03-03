Jharkhand budget 2025-26 outlines Rs 1.45 cr expenditure outlay

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore on Monday presented his first budget, outlining an expenditure of Rs 1,45,400 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

The budget, which marks a 13% increase from the previous year, focuses on welfare schemes, infrastructure, agriculture, and fiscal management, while keeping the state’s economic growth rate projected at 7.5%.

Dressed in traditional attire, the minister handed over copies of the budget to Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren before addressing the state assembly. With a scarf bearing the words Abua Sarkar, Abua Budget (Our Government, Our Budget), his appearance reflected the administration’s emphasis on Jharkhand’s regional identity.

The budget sets aside ₹1,10,636 crore for revenue expenditure and ₹34,763 crore for capital investments. No new taxes have been proposed, with the government relying on state taxes, non-tax revenues, central assistance, and borrowings. A significant element in Kishore’s speech was the demand for ₹1,36,000 crore from the Centre, claiming pending dues that the state is prepared to pursue through legal means.

Welfare measures form a major part of the budget. The Maiyan Samman Yojana, a social security scheme for women, will see monthly assistance rise from ₹1,000 to ₹2,500, benefiting 60 lakh women. Under the Sarvajan Pension Yojana, people from SC, ST, OBC categories above 50 years of age, as well as women, will receive ₹1,000 per month. The Valmiki Scholarship scheme has been introduced, offering ₹4,000 per month to orphaned children, with 10 lakh beneficiaries expected.

Agriculture and rural employment have received significant allocations, with ₹203.40 crore set aside for the Jalnidhi Yojana to improve irrigation. ₹140 crore has been allocated for mechanized farming, while ₹255 crore will support animal husbandry, benefiting around 79,000 individuals. The government also aims to generate 12 crore person-days of employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Tourism and infrastructure feature in the government’s plans, with a helicopter shuttle service to connect major religious and tourist destinations, including Deoghar, Basukinath, Parasnath, Rajrappa, Itkhori, and Patratu Valley. A broader push towards developing a tourism circuit across Jharkhand is also in the works.

On the financial front, the fiscal deficit is expected to be 1.1%, with ₹2,283 crore allocated to the sinking fund to manage debt repayments. While the state government has refrained from increasing tax burdens, its ability to implement the budget depends heavily on efficient revenue collection and the resolution of its financial disputes with the central government.