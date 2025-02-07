Jharkhand Board Exams to begin on February 11

In a major relief for students, the uncertainty surrounding the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) board exams has finally ended. With Dr Natwa Hansda appointed as the new JAC Chairman, it has been confirmed that the Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) exams will begin as scheduled on February 11.

This decision has reassured thousands of students and their families, who were anxious about the delay in exam-related announcements.

This year, 4,11,536 students will take the Matric (Class 10) exam, while 3,31,616 will appear for the Intermediate (Class 12) exam. The admit cards are now available for download, allowing students to finalise their preparations without any confusion.

The positions of JAC Chairman and Vice-Chairman had been vacant since January 18, causing uncertainty about the board exams. Without a chairman, key decisions regarding the exams were stalled, leaving students in a state of anxiety. However, with Dr Hansda’s appointment, the exam process is now back on track, and necessary arrangements are being made.

Dr Hansda assured that the postponed Class 8 and Class 9 exams – which were delayed due to unavoidable reasons – will soon have new dates announced. These exams were put on hold due to the leadership vacuum, but JAC now prioritises rescheduling them at the earliest.

Dr Natwa Hansda, who previously served as the Principal-in-Charge of Government Women’s Polytechnic, Ranchi, emphasised that Matric and Intermediate exams will take place as scheduled. His primary focus is ensuring a smooth examination process so that students do not face any disruptions.

For students, this announcement comes as a huge relief. With confirmed dates and admit card availability, they can now concentrate fully on their studies without any confusion.

While the Vice-Chairman position remains vacant, the government is expected to take a decision soon. The issue of JAC appointments had even reached the Jharkhand High Court, as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed questioning the delay. However, with the Chairman’s appointment now finalised, exam-related concerns have been resolved.

Now that the exam schedule is confirmed, students should focus entirely on their studies without worrying about further delays. JAC is committed to ensuring a smooth and stress-free examination process. Students are advised to regularly check the JAC official website for updates and download their admit cards as soon as possible, officials said.