Jharkhand BJP president Marandi accuses CM Soren, officials of conspiracy to silence him

Leader of Opposition and Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren and a group of senior officials are conspiring to implicate him in false cases and intimidate him for exposing corruption within the state government.

Speaking to reporters in Giridih, Marandi claimed that he had received credible inputs from “reliable sources” indicating a concerted attempt to tarnish his image and possibly orchestrate legal action against him. He alleged that the conspiracy involved senior bureaucrats close to the Chief Minister and was aimed at silencing his voice against corruption.

Advertisement

“The government is clearly alarmed by the issues I have been raising — from liquor and mining scams to irregularities in JSSC-JPSC recruitment and mismanagement in rural development schemes. These exposures have led certain individuals in power to act out of personal vendetta,” the Leader of Opposition said.

Advertisement

He also referenced an earlier incident from 2013 during Hemant Soren’s previous tenure, alleging that extremist elements in Shikaripara were tasked with targeting him. “Back then, intelligence reports had revealed a plot against me. Following the threat, the Union Government had entrusted my security to the CRPF. Today, I see similar patterns re-emerging,” he added.

Marandi asserted that attempts to malign his character or instill fear through false accusations would not deter him. “If CM and his officials believe I will be silenced by intimidation, they are mistaken. I have faced greater losses, including the death of my son at the hands of extremists, without losing resolve. These cheap tactics will not force me off my path.”

He further warned that any untoward incident involving him, his family, or associates should be seen as a direct consequence of this alleged conspiracy. He said the state government would be fully accountable for any such developments.

Several BJP leaders, including Giridih district president Mahadev Dubey, were present during the press briefing and expressed support for Marandi’s stance. Party insiders have indicated that the matter could be escalated to the central leadership in Delhi.

As of the filing of this report, the Chief Minister’s Office has not issued any formal response to the allegations.