Jharkhand bandh hits normal life: Shops shut, roads blocked; Police on high alert in Ranchi

Normal life was partially disrupted across Jharkhand on Wednesday as tribal organisations enforced a statewide bandh to protest the construction of a flyover ramp near the central Sarna religious site at Siramtoli in Ranchi.

The bandh, called by the Adivasi Bachao Morcha and the Siramtoli Sarna Sthal Bachao Morcha, witnessed widespread participation in tribal-dominated regions, particularly in Ranchi and its adjoining rural areas.

Markets remained closed and roads were blocked at several points, including Tatisilwai, Kanke, Ratu, Ormanjhi, and Mandar. Commuters faced significant delays as bandh supporters took to the streets, raising slogans and seeking support for their demands. Traffic was paralysed on key routes such as the Kanke-Patratu Road and at Khelgaon Chowk. In Ramgarh district, the Ranchi-Hazaribagh National Highway was blocked near Kujju, while in Latehar, traffic came to a standstill at Udaipura Chowk on NH-39, leading to long queues of stranded vehicles.

The agitation stems from long-standing opposition to the flyover ramp, which tribal groups allege encroaches upon a sacred Sarna site. Despite the construction nearing completion, resentment among tribal communities has remained unaddressed, prompting repeated protests. On the eve of the bandh, protesters organised a torch rally in the state capital.

Bandh extended beyond the Siramtoli dispute, with tribal organisations also raising issues concerning the protection of religious sites, implementation of the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act, opposition to the Religious Trust Board, and concerns over land bank policies and alleged land encroachments in areas like Nagri.

Essential services were exempted from the bandh, but commercial activity and public transport remained heavily affected, especially in rural zones. Protesters, while enforcing the shutdown, appealed to citizens and shopkeepers for peaceful cooperation.

The state police remained on high alert. Ranchi DIG and SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha confirmed that additional forces had been deployed across the capital and at all sensitive locations. He urged protesters to express their views peacefully and warned that any attempt to disrupt public order would invite firm action.