As the last day of Bihar bypoll election campaign nears up , Lalan Singh, the national president of JD(U) on Tuesday alleged that Chirag Paswan was with the BJP in the past and now it has come out into the public domain.

Lalan Singh along with deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and JD(U) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha, was on his way to Mokama constituency for the election campaign. Singh claimed that during the 2020 Assembly election, Chirag Paswan was with the BJP. “Now, he is openly campaigning for the BJP which proves our claim,” Singh said.

Further predicting the future, Singh claimed, “Chirag Paswan or BJP can do anything but they will never win the bypoll of Mokama and Gopalganj.”

Responding to Nitish Kumar maintaining distance from the bypoll campaign, Lalan Singh reasoned that Nitish Kumar is injured and it is in the public domain.

Retorting to the direct attacks of BJP leaders on Nitish’s absence , Singh named it a political hue and cry over of opposition.

Lalan Singh highlighted the Nitish has already released a video message for the voters of Mokama and Gopalganj. “He appealed to the voters of these two constituencies to vote in the favour of the RJD candidates. I want to ask the BJP why Narendra Modi is not coming for the by-election campaign?” Lalan Singh asked.

Chirag Paswan on the other hand went to Gopalganj for the bypoll campaign on Tuesday. He said: “I went to Mokama yesterday (Monday) and there was a huge turnout of voters. We were not relaxed for 7 to 8 hours during the roadshow. Sonam Devi, the BJP candidate is sweeping Mokama.”

Targeting Nitish Kumar over past attacks and said, “He humiliated our leader Ram Vilas Paswan when he was alive and after his demise. The voters of Mokama and Gopalganj will not forget this. They will take appropriate revenge for it. During the 2020 Assembly election when my father was on a ventilator, Nitish Kumar said that he had sent him to the Rajya Sabha only on the basis of two seats of LJP. That was not the appropriate time to give such an insensitive statement. That’s the reason why the supporters of Ram Vilas Paswan took revenge and brought JD(U) down to 43 seats in the Bihar Assembly,” Paswan alleged.