The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) today alleged that JD-U President and Union Minister R.C.P Singh will soon oust Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his key aides from the party.

The RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav warned that the “Pramod Chandravansi incident will soon be replicated with Nitish Kumar and his trusted leaders of JD-U.”

He questioned why Nitish Kumar is not criticising the incident where security personnel of Singh threw Pramod Chandravansi out from the official residence of the Union minister. “R.C.P. Singh is working like a dictator in the JD-U” he claimed.

Pramod Chandravansi is a JD-U leader who is associated with Nitish Kumar since the foundation of the Samata Party alleged that R.C.P. Singh had misbehaved with him.

“I was associated with Nitish Kumar for 27 years and R.C.P. Singh was the personal secretary of Nitish Kumar at that time. When he became Union Minister, I personally came here to congratulate him. However, he thought otherwise and threw out me from the lift of his official residence,” Chandravansi told media persons in Delhi.

…With IANS inputs