JD(U) hits out at Cong, RJD for supporting protest against Waqf Act

The Janata Dal (United) on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for backing a rally organized by Muslim organizations in Patna against the recently-enacted Waqf Act.

JD(U) spokesperson Dr. Nihora Prasad Yadav accused both parties of political opportunism, alleging that while in power, they failed to take meaningful steps for the empowerment of Muslims, and are now resorting to empty rhetoric to regain lost ground.

“On the contrary, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s approach to minorities was one of empowerment and respect, not appeasement,” he said.

He asked the Congress and RJD leaders to justify why they didn’t implement the Sachchar Commission’s recommendations when they were in power. Those recommendations were designed to help the Muslim population.

He credited Nitish Kumar with maintaining peace and preventing unrest in society and said that the result of Nitish Kumar’s pledge for the all-around progress and empowerment of minority communities is in the public domain.

Yadav said, “The government’s commitment is evident in the over Rs1000 crore boost to the minority welfare budget, a testament to their focus on the welfare of the Muslim community.”

He mentioned various initiatives taken by the state government for welfare of the minority community. These include providing government salaries to madrasa teachers, establishing an independent directorate for minority affairs, appointing Urdu teachers and minority welfare officers at district level and offering Rs25,000 financial assistance to abandoned Muslim women to help them find employment.