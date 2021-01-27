The Janata Dal (United) has decided to contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls independently.

JD(U) national General Secretary K.C. Tyagi has been entrusted the responsibility of strengthening the party organization ahead of the assembly elections next year.

Tyagi recently held meetings with party office bearers in this regard.

According to a party functionary, “JD(U) is keen to expand its base outside Bihar and the party will contest assembly elections in other states too.”

The JD(U) decision to contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections could add to BJP’s woes since the JD(U) is planning an OBC-centric campaign which will directly hit the BJP game plan for the next assembly elections.

“Nitish Kumar is known for policies that benefit the most backward sections of society and we will base our campaign on this. If it hurts other parties, we are not concerned,” the functionary said.

The JD(U) plans to raise the demand for reservation for extremely backward classes (EBCs) in Uttar Pradesh.

“In Bihar every party celebrates Karpoori Thakur’s anniversary. We will now take it to UP and raise the demand for reservation for EBCs in the state based on the Karpoori Thakur formula,” the JD(U) leader said.

In 1977, as chief minister, Karpoori Thakur had advocated division of Other Backward Classes into EBCs and backward classes for reservation. “We will ensure 30 per cent reservation for EBCs in our party structure in UP,” said the leader.

The JD(U) did not contest the 2017 elections in Uttar Pradesh.