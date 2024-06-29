JDU delegation to meet PM Modi over Bihar’s special status

A delegation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JDU) will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming time and put forth their demand of special status and economic package for Bihar, state minister Dr Ashok Choudhary said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the National Executive meeting of the JDU, Choudhary said that the demand of special status for Bihar is not new and a delegation of party MPs-led by Union Minister Lallan Singh and JDU working president Sanjay Kumar Jha will meet PM Modi in this regard.

He, however, did not reveal when they will meet the prime minister.

“…Special status and special package for Bihar is our old demand and it is still there. Our leaders Lallan Singh, Sanjay Jha, who are here in Rajya Sabha and the party leaders in Lok Sabha, they will meet the Prime Minister in the coming time and put forth their point strongly…,” he said.

Besides the special status issue, the JDU National Executive also decided to move the Supreme Court, challenging Bihar High Court’s stay on the 65 per cent reservation in the state announced by the Nitish Kumar government.

“We will go to the Supreme Court regarding the reservation stayed by the Bihar High Court,” senior JDU leader KC Tyagi told reporters after the meeting.

The JDU National Executive also appointed Sanjay Kumar Jha as the party’s working president.