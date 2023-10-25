JDU announces five candidates for MP assembly polls

The Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Tuesday announced the names of five candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

According to JDU General Secretary Afaq Khan, this is the first list of party candidates for the MP Assembly polls. The party has named Chandrapal Yadav from Pichor, Ramkunwar Raikwar from Rajnagar, and Shiv Narayan Soni from the Vijay Raghogarh seat.

Similarly, the JDU has named Tol Singh Bhuria from Thandla and Rameshwar Singla from the Petlawad assembly constituency.

The announcement of candidates by Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) followed by the Nitish Kumar-led JDU could prove harmful mainly to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Even though all three parties are together in the INDIA bloc at the national level, in Madhya Pradesh, they would be contesting against each other. The Congress is likely to suffer the most if the SP and JDU do not eventually withdraw their respective candidates and go ahead to contest the assembly polls.

The process of filing nominations began on 21 October. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is 2 November.

The voting will be held on 17 November.