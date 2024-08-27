Jay Shah elected unopposed as ICC’s new chair

Jay Shah, the current BCCI secretary, on Tuesday became the fifth Indian to be elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah will replace Greg Barclay at the global body, and will begin his stint from December 1.

At 35, Shah is also the youngest to hold the post. Once Barclay, who had been the ICC chair for two terms since 2020, had confirmed to the board that he would not be continuing for a third term, the board of directors had until August 27 to file nominations for the next chair. Only if more than one candidate was nominated was there to be an election, but Shah was the only nominee.

“I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah said in a statement.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalise cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

“While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways,” he added.

With Shah’s election, he becomes the fifth Indian to head the ICC after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar.

Shah, who had been BCCI secretary since October 2019, was re-elected to the post in 2022 and his tenure was to run until 2025.

Once he takes over as the ICC chair, he will have to relinquish his position at the BCCI and as chairman of the ICC’s influential Finance & Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee. He was also the Asian Cricket Council president from 2021 to 2024.