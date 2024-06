A police jawan was injured when terrorists attacked a camp of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police at Gandoh in Doda district on Wednesday evening.

This is the fourth terror attack in the Jammu division in four days.

Reports said the Army troops have also reached the spot and an encounter has started.

Last night, terrorists attacked a joint operational base of the Army and Police in Doda district. Five Army soldiers and a cop were injured in the attack.