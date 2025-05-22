Japan, UAE extends full support to India in its fight against terrorism

Japan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday extended their full support to India in its fight against terrorism in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha met top Japanese leaders in Tokyo, reaffirming India’s unwavering stand against terrorism under the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI (M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Their visit marks the beginning of India’s unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

In Tokyo, the delegation held key talks with Takashi Endo, Chairman of the Japanese House of Representatives Committee on National Security, and conveyed India’s unified and resolute stance against terrorism in all its forms. Endo expressed Japan’s strong solidarity with India in its fight against terror, according to the Indian Embassy.

The delegation also met Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who reiterated Tokyo’s support and praised India’s restraint in the face of provocation.

Meanwhile, another all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde held meetings with leaders of the UAE in Abu Dhabi, reiterating India’s strong stance against terrorism.

In a major diplomatic outreach, the high-level Indian parliamentary delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde met senior ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi to discuss India’s anti-terrorism efforts, particularly the recently executed Operation Sindoor.

The UAE ministers extended their unequivocal support to India’s counterterrorism measures, emphasising their shared commitment to global peace and security.

The delegation includes BJP MPs, Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg and Manan Kumar Mishra, BJD’s Sasmit Patra, IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer, BJP leader S S Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

The delegation was received on Thursday morning by Mir Khori, Representative of the UAE Government, and Mr. Sanjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE. Key meetings were held with Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Federal National Council’s Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs, and UAE Minister Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan.

Dr Shinde briefed the UAE leadership on the swift and strategic actions undertaken by India in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, highlighting the objectives and outcomes of Operation Sindoor. He noted that both ministers reaffirmed the UAE’s strong and consistent stance against terrorism.

“India and the UAE share a historic bond rooted in mutual respect and strategic cooperation. The UAE was among the first nations to condemn the Pahalgam attack—proving that terrorism is not merely a regional concern, but a global threat to humanity,” Dr. Shinde said.