Jamshedpur: Durand Cup 2025 trophy unveiled at XLRI auditorium

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Monday unveiled the prestigious Durand Cup 2025 trophy at the XLRI auditorium in Jamshedpur, describing it as a proud moment for the state and a milestone in its sporting journey.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the Durand Cup is not just a football tournament, but a symbol of India’s enduring sports heritage. With several matches of this year’s tournament scheduled to be played in Jharkhand, he termed it a historic opportunity for the state to showcase its sporting potential.

Advertisement

“Football is a game that sparks dreams — from the bylanes of villages to international arenas. It represents equal opportunity and inspires both rural and urban youth,” said Gangwar. He noted that the tournament would not only promote sporting spirit but also boost tourism, local businesses, and the morale of aspiring athletes.

Advertisement

Highlighting Jharkhand’s grassroots enthusiasm for sports, the Governor said children in villages participate in football and other games with great zeal. He credited the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing transformative reforms in the sports sector through initiatives such as Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

He also welcomed the recently passed National Sports Policy 2025, describing it as a forward-looking document that could help India emerge as a global sporting powerhouse.

Gangwar congratulated the Indian Army, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), XLRI, the Jamshedpur district administration, and all stakeholders involved in organising the event. He expressed confidence that the Durand Cup 2025 would place Jharkhand firmly on the national and international sports map.