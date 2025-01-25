Jammu’s Dr Lalit Mangotra gets Padma Shri

A prominent Dogri writer and a former professor in Physics, Dr Lalit Mangotra has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award in the literature and education category.

Dr Mangotra is President of the Dogri Sanstha, Jammu, the oldest and premier literary organisation working for Dogri, for the past 30 years.

He has been working for promotion and development of Dogri language and Literature for the past fifty years.

A scientist by profession, having retired as Professor of Physics from University of Jammu, with more than three hundred scientific publications in International Journals, Professor Mangotra is a rare combination of Science and literature.

Prof Mangotra entered the field of Dogri literature by penning down his first Dogri short story in the decade of nineteen seventies. Since then, has written prolifically ,producing numerous books , articles, reviews, etc ., covering the gendered of short story, poetry, play, literary criticism , Essays , travelogues, etc.

However, in addition to having created path-breaking literature of high quality, Prof Mangotra has emerged as the leading voice representing Dogri language and literature.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution and works, Prof Mangotra has received many prestigious Awards and facilitation,in addition to his being in prominent decision making bodies, which include: Sahitya Akademi Award in 2011, J&K state Award for Outstanding contribution to Dogri literature 2009, two times Best Book Award by Jak Academy of Art, Culture and languages (2000 and 2010), Senior Fellowship (Literature) of Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Govt. of India, having the distinction of being the only person from J & K to be the member of press Council of India for two terms ( 06 year), Member of Executive Board of Sahitya Akademi 2003-2007 and ( 2013-2017), Member of the Official Indian Delegation of the writers to China, Member of official Indian Delegation of writers to Japan (2015), Chairman of Governing Board of Govt. College for Women Parade, Kunwar Viyogi lifetime Achievement Award (2024), Member of Council for Promotion of Indian Languages, Ministry of HRD, Govt of India, Chairman of North Zone Selection Committee for Saraswati Samman of K.K. Birla Foundation and numerous others.