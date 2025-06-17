Jammu Univ VC leads walkathon for drug-free society, opens Yoga workshop at Bhaderwah campus

Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, flagged off a vibrant Walkathon against drug abuse and inaugurated a six-day Yoga Workshop at the Bhaderwah Campus of the University of Jammu.

The dual events were organised by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education in collaboration with the Indian Army, the District Administration of Doda, and the Bhaderwah Campus, as part of a broader initiative to foster national integration, a drug-free lifestyle, and holistic well-being among the youth, a spokesperson from the University said on Tuesday. Advertisement

Advertisement The Walkathon, carrying the resounding message “National Integration – Now and Always!”, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members, with participants marching through Bhaderwah town, holding aloft the national flag and banners reading “Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Sports” and “One Walk, One Community, One Cause.”

Speaking at the flag-off, Prof Rai emphasised that the event aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister, Lieutenant Governor, and the Chief Minister of J&K UT for the holistic development of youth.



"Through sports, wellness, and social integration, we aim to cultivate a generation that is physically strong, mentally resilient, and deeply connected to the nation's values." "The participation of youth in such meaningful, community-driven activities is crucial. It helps channel their energy into positive engagements that build discipline, unity, and a spirit of national pride," said Prof Rai.



Prof Rai also inaugurated a six-day Yoga Workshop in the presence of Prof Anju Bhasin, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Dean of Research Studies; Prof Sangeeta Gupta, Dean of Planning; Prof Naresh Padha; Dr Neeraj Sharma, Registrar, and other faculty and officers of the University. Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), also addressed the participants and commended the University of Jammu for fostering such collaborative and community-oriented initiatives.

Speaking on the importance of yoga, Prof Rai observed, “In today’s fast-paced world, it is essential to find balance. Yoga offers a holistic approach to fitness that nurtures both the body and the mind. We hope that through this workshop, our students and faculty will not only enhance their physical health but also cultivate mental resilience.”

An impressive demonstration of advanced and artistic yoga techniques was presented by the students of the PG Diploma in Yoga, University of Jammu. The demonstration session was chaired by Prof Rahul Gupta, Rector, Bhaderwah Campus.