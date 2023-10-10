Jammu top cop directs officers to deal sternly with drug kingpins

The inspector general of police (Jammu range), Anand Jain, asked his officers to strictly deal with the drug menace and directed them to make all efforts to put drug kingpins behind the bars.

The IGP, after taking over the charge of Jammu zone, chaired an introductory meeting with the range DIGs and district SSPs to have an overview of the situation, on Tuesday. He also reviewed the crime patterns and issued directions to district police heads to improve their work and build better ties with the public.

He directed all the officers to remain alert and vigilant and adopt a fool-proof security system to neutralize any terrorist activity in their areas of responsibility.

He also stressed upon the district SSPs to reach out to the common people, particularly in the remote and border areas, and seek their cooperation in curbing infiltration, keeping tabs on terrorists’ movements, and maintaining communal harmony.

He also asked the officers to remain extra vigilant against any threat from terrorists and other anti-social elements.