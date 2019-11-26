After acquiring the status of Union Territory from October 31, all new IAS and IPS recruits in Jammu and Kashmir have been placed under the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

The status of UT came after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, which gave special status to the state.

As per the reports, the intake of local officers from Jammu and Kashmir is likely to come down in future. The centre is likely to reduce the quota from the Union Territory.

The Act approved by the Parliament in August reads, “In future, the All India Service officers to be posted to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir or Union Territory of Ladakh, as the case may be, shall be borne on the Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, and necessary modifications in corresponding cadre allocation rules may be made accordingly, by the Central government.”

Earlier, half of the candidates in local bureaucracy were from the state itself. Now the number is expected to drop.