J&K encounter: Two Army officers among four killed, Major critically wounded; operation underway

At least four Army personnel, including two Captains and two Havaldars have been killed in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir. A Major and two more jawans have been critically wounded.

The Indian Army troops, including Special Forces are deployed in the area after inputs were received about movement of a group of terrorists in the area.

In a post on X, the 16 Corps said that a joint operation was launched in Kalakote area of Gulabgarh forest in Rajouri district on November 19 following intelligence inputs of movement of terrorists in the area.

Advertisement

After days of intensive search operation, the Indian Army said that contact with terrorists was established today and intense gunfight ensued.

The Army said that terrorists have been injured and they have surrounded them as operation continues in the area.

Based on specific intelligence Joint Operations launched in #Kalakote Area #Gulabgarh forest #Rajouri, District on 19 Nov 23. Contact established on 22 Nov and intense firefight ensued. The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress, amidst acts… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) November 22, 2023

“The terrorists have been injured and surrounded and operations are in progress…” it said.

The India Army also hailed the supreme sacrifice of its soldiers while trying to prevent collateral damage to women and children.

Earlier on Friday, a Pakistani terrorist was killed in Budhal area of Rajouri district. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition were seized, said security forces.