Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results Live Updates: BJP, NC-Congress alliance in close contest, show early trends

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results live updates: The counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 is underway on all 90 assembly constituencies across 20 districts. With key parties like the BJP, National Conference, PDP, and Congress in the fray, the stakes are high as voters eagerly await the outcome.

This election holds added importance as it is the first after the abrogation of Article 370, making it a crucial test for all major political forces. The exit polls have predicted a hung house with an edge to National Conference-Congress alliance. The BJP is predicted to win between 15-34 seats in several post-poll surveys. Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP could win 4-7 seats, according to the exit polls.

The elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly were held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

Stay tuned to our live blog for real-time updates on vote counts, constituency trends, and major developments: