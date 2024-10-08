AAP hails its win in J&K assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday expressed joy over the victory of its candidate Mehraj Malik, who won Doda assembly constituency in the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

According to the party, this triumph not only expands AAP’s influence into its fifth state—joining Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, and Goa—but also signals a significant shift in the region’s political landscape.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Malik through a video call, praising him for his impressive campaign.

With this victory, AAP’s journey has officially reached Jammu and Kashmir, marking a new chapter for the party, an official statement said.

Mehraj Malik invited Kejriwal to visit Jammu and Kashmir, to which the AAP chief responded that he would definitely plan a visit.

Meanwhile, Malik said that he was inspired by Kejriwal and the work the AAP has done in Delhi.

On the other hand, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia posted on X, stating, “Many congratulations, Mehraj Malik. With your victory, the Aam Aadmi Party has now entered the assemblies of five states.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also extended greetings to Malik on his victory, while Delhi CM Atishi posted on social media, “With the victory in the Doda Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal’s revolution has now reached Jammu and Kashmir as well.”