Jammu ADGP calls for a watch on Pak-backed OGWs of terror groups

Amidst attempts of Pakistan-based handlers to revive terrorism in the Jammu division, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh on Tuesday asked district police chiefs to maintain surveillance on the activities of overground workers (OGWs) of various terror outfits.

The ADGP was reviewing the security scenario in the Doda-Kishtwar range that was earlier a hotbed of terrorism and from where many terrorists have moved to Pakistan from where they were making attempts to activate the sleeper cells.

Singh asked the district police chiefs of the Doda—Kishtwar range to also identify the newly activated OGWs. Cases of terrorism registered under the UAP Act were put on special focus by the ADGP. An action plan was also chalked out against drug peddlers in the area.

The meeting was attended by DIG Range Sunil Gupta, SSP Ramban Ms. Mohita Sharma, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom and SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal.

The ADGP on Monday visited the Reasi district where he held a meeting with DIGs of Rajouri and Reasi and also district police chiefs with regard to conduct of operations along the boundary of Reasi and Rajouri. Stress was laid on joint operations and a coordinated plan to address the areas where the presence of terrorists is likely.

During the meeting, Progress of investigation of UAP Act cases of Reasi was also discussed. Investigation into cases of drug abuse and strategies to counter the drug menace was deliberated upon.

The meeting was attended by Suleman Chaudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Haseeb Mughal DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range , Amritpal Singh SSP Rajouri, Amit Gupta SSP Reasi and officers of district Reasi.