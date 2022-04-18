Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind files petition in the SC against the use of bulldozers to demolish shops

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the use of bulldozers to demolish shops and houses of people that are suspected to be involved in violence and criminal incidents.

In the petition, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has pleaded with the Supreme Court to direct all the states not to demolish anyone’s house or shop without the permission of the court. It has also pleaded the Court to issue appropriate directions to central and state governments not to take any precipitative action against any accused in any type of criminal proceedings.

The central government, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have been named as respondents in the petition.

Advocate on record Kabir Dixit filed the petition online while Advocate Sarim Naved prepared the petition after consulting senior advocate Kapil Sibal. In the next few days, a request for an early hearing on the petition may also be made to the Chief Justice of India.

Maulana President, Jamiat Ulama-i- Arshad Madani said, “Politics of bulldozers is already going on in Uttar Pradesh and now it has also started in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

He said that Muslims are being harassed and central and state governments are silent like nothing has happened.

He said that they have no option but to approach Supreme Court for justice. He said that they had to turn to the Supreme Court to bring justice to the oppressed section of the society and to save the constitution of the country.

The petition has been filed in a response to riots that started in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh during a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami. During the riots, provocative slogans were raised in Muslim localities and in front of mosques. Houses of shops of Muslims were also demolished.