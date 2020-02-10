An anti-CAA march led by Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) from Jamia campus to Parliament on Monday was stopped by security forces near Holy Family Hospital in Okhla.

The protest was against CAA, NRC and NPR, contentious decisions by the government which had triggered massive protests across the nation.

As per the reports, the police had earlier denied permission to the protesters to march to Parliament. Heavy security deployment was done by the police and barricades were installed on the road to block the protesters from marching towards the Parliament.

The protesters were raising slogans of “Aeen ke dum pe march karenge” (We will march with power from the Constitution).

Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmad urged the students to move back. “I request both students and police to deal with the situation in a calm manner. I appeal to students to move back.”

The protest at Jamia was in news on January 30 after a minor opened fire at the protesters injuring one student.

The minor, who opened fire at anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia Millia Islami University has been booked under the Arms Act and a case of attempt to murder has been lodged against the youth.

The case has been registered on the basis of the statement of the injured Jamia student Shadab who sustained a bullet injury on his arm after the shooter opened fire at the gathering.

The 17-year-old, a class 11 student from Uttar Pradesh, had reportedly bought the country made pistol a few days ago and had been planning to attack a protest against the citizenship law.

On December 15, violence erupted following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Bill. At least five buses were set ablaze. Police used batons and teargas and were seen chasing protesters through the streets.

The chief proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia had earlier accused the Delhi police of forcefully entering the university campus and beating up the students.