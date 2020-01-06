Jamia Millia Islamia which was closed after a massive violence and protests followed by the winter break is open now for its students on Monday.

The renovation work of the Dr Zakir Hussain Library, which was vandalised during the police action, is has also been commenced.

Students begin to return to classes however, protests and hunger strike continued at the varsity’s gate number 7.

On December 15, police took to lathi-charge and entered the varsity’s premises as well as fired tear gas shells inside the campus.

Several buses and vehicles were torched in the national capital during the violent protest.

Waseem Ahmad Khan, Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia had then accused Delhi Police of forcefully entering the campus and beating up the students.

He had said that police entered the campus without permission and also alleged that the staff and students were being beaten and even forced to vacate the campus.