Jaishankar’s Islamabad visit could improve Indo-Pak relations: Farooq Abdullah

Although External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has clarified that he was going to Pakistan for a “multilateral event” and not to discuss Indo-Pak relations, expectations are high among the Kashmir leadership which has been demanding resumption of dialogue with Pakistan.

Dr Jaishankar is visiting Pakistan this month to attend a key meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah, expressing optimism on Dr Jaishankar’s upcoming visit to Islamabad, hoped this visit could pave the way for improved relations between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

Dr Farooq welcomed this development, stating, “I am hopeful that they will engage in constructive dialogue on various issues. Economic concerns are crucial not just for us, but for the entire world. I am confident that they will also address bilateral matters. I anticipate a friendly exchange that will foster a deeper understanding between the two nations. My best wishes go out to all involved.”

Expressing his hopes for the meeting, Dr Farooq emphasised the importance of initiating a positive shift in relations between the two countries. He stated, “I remain hopeful. The outcome of the meeting is uncertain, but I pray that any existing animosities will dissipate, leading to a more harmonious relationship between India and Pakistan.”

Mirwaiz Kashmir, Umar Farooq, who is also chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, described Dr Jaishankar’s visit to Pakistan as a “real opportunity” for both countries to break the ice and engage constructively.

Mirwaiz said; “India and Pakistan have a real opportunity at the upcoming SCO Summit to break the ice and engage constructively. Hope they heed to it”.

“We already have the previous framework of dialogue from (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji’s and Manmohan Singh ji’s time to begin with and work around”, Mirwaiz added.

The issue of friendly ties with Pakistan came to the fore during the recent poll campaign in Jammu and Kashmir where the valley based political parties in particular, urged the two countries to resume the dialogue process to ease the situation.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti stressed for resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan. She also demanded resumption of trade and reopening of the roads to enable members of the divided families to meet.

However, while addressing an election rally in the border town of Naushera in the Rajouri district, Home Minister Amit Shah said India will not engage in dialogue with Pakistan until terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is eradicated.