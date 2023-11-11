Jaishankar to visit UK from November 11-15

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the United Kingdom from November 11-15, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

“India and the UK have a growing bilateral partnership. During his visit, the EAM will be holding discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Secretary Sir James Cleverly and will meet several other dignitaries,” the MEA said.

India and the UK share a “warm and thriving relationship”, it said in a statement.

The India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched in 2021 along with the India-UK Roadmap 2030. “The Roadmap is a commitment to a partnership that delivers for both the countries. The EAM’s visit will give a new impetus to the friendly ties between the two countries,” the MEA said.

Significantly, India and the UK are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement. Talks for FTA between India and the UK started in 2022 and the 12th round of negotiations took place from August 8-31 this year.

Earlier, on November 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak discussed the progress on the Free Trade Agreement during a telephone conversation.

Sunak also congratulated Modi on Team India’s dazzling performances in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.