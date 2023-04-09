Jaishankar to leave for Uganda, Mozambique on Monday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will leave here tomorrow on six-day official visits to Uganda and Mozambique.

He will be in Uganda from 10-12 when he is expected to hold delegation level talks with his counterpart Foreign Minister of Uganda General Jeje Odongo, call on the leadership of the country and meet other ministers.

Jaishankar will also inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja. A bilateral MoU between the Government of India and Government of Uganda, on setting up of the first-ever campus of NFSU outside India, is likely to be signed during the visit.

He will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar powered water supply project in Uganda. He will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have an interaction with the Indian diaspora.

Jaishankar will visit Mozambique from 13-15 April. This will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to Mozambique. During the visit, Jaishankar will call on top leadership and also co-chair the fifth session of the joint commission meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.

He is also expected to meet several other ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora based in Mozambique.

Jaishankar’s visit to Uganda and Mozambique was expected to further strengthen India’s strong bilateral relations with these two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said today.