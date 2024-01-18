Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation at NAM Summit in Uganda

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held in Kampala, Uganda on 19-20 January.

The summit will be preceded by deliberations at the ministerial and senior official levels. Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is representing India at the NAM Foreign Ministers’ meeting which will precede the NAM Summit. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will represent India at the G-77 Third South Summit which will be held in Kampala on 21-22 January.

The 19th NAM Summit under the leadership of Uganda is being held under the theme ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’ and brings together more than 120 developing countries on a platform of crucial historic significance.

”India wholeheartedly supports Uganda’s theme for NAM and looks forward to engaging with NAM under Uganda’s leadership. As one of the leading and founding members of NAM, India remains committed to the principles and values of the movement,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

On the sidelines of the NAM Summit, Mr Jaishankat is expected to meet with the Ugandan leadership and counterparts from NAM member states.

Mr Jaishankar will travel to Nigeria on an official visit from 21-23 January. He will co-chair the 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with his counterpart and meet with other leaders. He will also inaugurate the third edition of Nigeria-India Business Council meeting, deliver a speech at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, interact with CII Business delegates and inaugurate the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. He will also chair the regional conference of Indian Heads of Missions. India and Nigeria have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. This is Mr Jaishankar’s first visit to Nigeria which is expected to further consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries.