Jaishankar speaks to Iranian Foreign Minister, thanks him for facilitating safe evacuation of Indians

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi and thanked him for facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian nationals.

Jaishankar, during his talks with Araghchi, discussed ongoing developments in the Middle East after the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Spoke to FM @araghchi of Iran this afternoon.

Appreciate his sharing Iran’s perspective and thinking in the current complex situation.

Thanked him for facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian nationals.”

Advertisement

The Indian government launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate all the Indian nationals from Iran and Israel amidst the escalating tensions between both countries, which had gripped the region for the past couple of weeks before a ceasefire was agreed on June 24.

A special evacuation flight from Armenia carrying 173 Indian nationals living in Iran landed in the national capital late on Thursday evening, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The special evacuation flight from Yerevan, Armenia, landed at 10:30 PM (IST) on Thursday with 173 Indian nationals from Iran.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, ” #OperationSindhu. A special evacuation flight from Yerevan, Armenia, landed in New Delhi at 22:30 hrs on 26th June, bringing home 173 Indian nationals from Iran.”

“As part of #OperationSindhu, a total of 4415 Indian nationals (3597 from Iran and 818 from Israel) have been evacuated so far using 19 special evacuation flights, including 3 IAF aircraft. 14 OCI card-holders, 9 Nepali nationals, 4 Sri Lankan nationals, and 1 Iranian spouse of an Indian national were also evacuated from Iran,” Jaiswal further said in the post.