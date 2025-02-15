Jaishankar refutes claim about global democracy in trouble

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar pushed back against the notion that democracy is in trouble globally when asked this question at the Munich Security Conference 2025.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled, ‘Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience’ on Friday, he made his point with a powerful gesture as he displayed his inked index finger, a mark of having cast his vote in the recently held Delhi assembly election.

The Minister was asked if democracy is really in trouble globally. Showing his inked index finger, he said, “We just had an election in my state. Last year, we had a national election. In Indian elections, two-thirds of the electorate votes. We count the votes in a single day, and nobody disputes the results after they are announced.”

Rejecting the concerns about democratic decline, he highlighted the growing voter participation in India, noting that 20 per cent more people vote today than they did decades ago.

“The message is that somehow democracy is in trouble globally, and I will have to disagree with it. We are voting well, we are optimistic about democracy, and for us, democracy has actually delivered,” Jaishankar asserted.

Norwegian Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Store, US Senator Elissa Slotkin, and Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski were also part of the high-profile panel discussion.