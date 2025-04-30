Jaishankar receives calls from global leaders to condemn Pahalgam attack

Leaders around the world have dialled up External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to condemn the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people.

Jaishankar stated that India is determined to bring the perpetrators, planners, and backers of this ghastly attack to justice.

In a post on X, he wrote that he received a call from the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. “Received a call from UN SG Antonio Guterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners, and backers of this attack are brought to justice,” he said.

EAM Jaishankar thanked the Slovenian FM for his condemnation of the terror attack in India.

“Spoke to DPM & FM Tanja Fajon of Slovenia. Thanked her for Slovenia’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack,” he said in his post on X.

Dr Jaishankar also spoke to Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez, Panama’s Foreign Minister, and thanked him for his solidarity and support on the dastardly incident.

“Spoke with FM Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez of Panama this evening. Thank Panama for its expression of solidarity and support on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Looking forward to welcoming him in India,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, also called Jaishankar and discussed the need to counter terrorism in all forms. In his post on X, Dr Jaishankar said, “Deeply appreciate the conversation with DPM & FM Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE. Discussed the need to counter terrorism effectively in all its forms and manifestations.”

The Minister also thanked his Sierra Leone counterpart for their strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. ”Spoke with FM Timothy Musa Kabba of Sierra Leone today. Thank Sierra Leone for their strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Also reviewed our bilateral cooperation,” he said in a post on X.

Algeria’s Foreign Minister, Ahmed Attaf, also expressed his solidarity with India on the Pahalgam attack.

“Good to speak with FM Ahmed Attaf of Algeria. Thanked him for the solidarity and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Reaffirmed our strong bilateral partnership and look forward to welcoming him in India soon,” Dr Jaishankar wrote.

He also thanked Guyana’s Foreign Minister in a post on X: “A warm conversation with FM Hugh Hilton Todd of Guyana today. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the need to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations.”

Jaishankar also received a call from the FM of Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, offering support of his country.

“Thank FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus for his call of support and solidarity in the face of the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam,” he said.

India has taken stringent measures against Pakistan after the terrorist attack in Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs being held on Wednesday. It is expected that the CCPA, which will be followed by the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, will endorse the series of measures chalked out against Pakistan, including the counter-strategies formulated in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CCPA, which is meeting for the first time after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent tourists is expected to review the security situation and put its stamp of approval on the government’s earlier decision to accord complete freedom to the army to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India’s military option in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post.