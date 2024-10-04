Jaishankar meets new Lankan President to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lanka’s new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo on Friday and discussed ways in which the two countries could deepen cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties to benefit the people of their two countries.

During the meeting, Dr Jaishankar conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu to the Lankan President. This was Mr Dissanayake’s first meeting with any foreign minister after his election recently.

In a post on X, the Indian minister said, “Honored to call on President @anuradisanayake today in Colombo. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM @narendramodi. Appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance for the India-Sri Lanka relations. Discussed ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of people of two countries and the region.”

Dr Jaishankar, who is on a day-long visit to the island nation, also held a meeting with counterpart Vijitha Herath at which the two leaders discussed a range of matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting, Dr Jaishankar conveyed India’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s economic rebuilding, emphasising the importance of their bilateral partnership.

“Concluded wide-ranging and detailed talks with FM Vijitha Herath today in Colombo. Congratulated him once again on his new responsibilities. Reviewed various dimensions of the India-Sri Lanka partnership. Assured him of India’s continued support to Sri Lanka’s economic rebuilding. Our Neighbourhood First Policy and Sagar outlook will always guide the advancement of India-Sri Lanka ties,” he wrote on X later.

Following their meeting, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared pictures of the meeting. In a post on X, it said ”Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath welcomed visiting Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar at @MFA_SriLanka this afternoon and discussed a range of matters of mutual interest.”

Vijitha Herath, who assumed office on September 24 this year, is also the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, National Integration, Social Security, and Mass Media.